Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
