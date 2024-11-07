Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

