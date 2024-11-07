GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.89 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.54). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.60), with a volume of 1,862,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £562,500 ($732,231.19). 66.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

