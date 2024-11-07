Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.