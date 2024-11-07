Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

