Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 29328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

