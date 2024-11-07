Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:KJUL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,713 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

