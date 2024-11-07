Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,726,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 721,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,505. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.