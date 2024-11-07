Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,460. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

