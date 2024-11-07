Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 2,920,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

