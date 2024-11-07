GGM Financials LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF accounts for about 9.3% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GGM Financials LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.4137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

