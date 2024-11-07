Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.92), with a volume of 18,341 shares changing hands.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.80.
About Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L)
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.
