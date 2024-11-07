General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after acquiring an additional 486,222 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 369,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 1,166,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

