General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,076. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

