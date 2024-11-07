Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 56,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,442. The stock has a market cap of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 80.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.