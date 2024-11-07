GCP Asset Backed Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Stock Performance

LON:GABI opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Thursday. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.85 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.08. The company has a current ratio of 291.44, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,990.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get GCP Asset Backed Income alerts:

About GCP Asset Backed Income

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.