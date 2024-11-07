GCP Asset Backed Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Stock Performance

LON:GABI opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Thursday. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.85 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.08. The company has a current ratio of 291.44, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,990.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About GCP Asset Backed Income

(Get Free Report)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI)

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.