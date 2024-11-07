FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Cut by Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

