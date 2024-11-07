FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Cut by Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.