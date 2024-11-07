Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.90, but opened at $101.68. Futu shares last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 737,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.97.

Futu Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Futu by 181.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

