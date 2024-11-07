Freshworks’ (FRSH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.72. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $70,719.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $70,719.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,249.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $530,102. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freshworks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 239,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

