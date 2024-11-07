Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE:FNV traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.41. 1,226,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -47.37%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
