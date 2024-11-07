Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $6,098,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,557. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

