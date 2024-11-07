Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

