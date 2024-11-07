Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,566.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.