Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $154.74 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

