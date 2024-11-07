Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

