Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.63 and a one year high of $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

