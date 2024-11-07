Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $3,437,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

