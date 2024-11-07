Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea
Fortrea Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
See Also
