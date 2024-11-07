Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 535 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $390.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $275.29 and a 1 year high of $390.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.68 and its 200-day moving average is $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

