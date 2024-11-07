Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

