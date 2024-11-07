Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,206,000 after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,630,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

NYSE:AMT opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

