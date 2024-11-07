Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 68.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $183.62 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

