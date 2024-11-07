Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 114.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $358.27 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

