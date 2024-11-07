Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 4,540 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 536,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 355.1% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

