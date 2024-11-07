Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.53. 14,660,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 53,546,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

