Flare Price Tops $0.0131 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $670.76 million and $7.56 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,499.81 or 1.00401811 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,335.99 or 1.00183949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,683,710,132 coins and its circulating supply is 51,105,230,866 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,742,690,000.90851 with 50,641,825,274.08358 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01321426 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,591,364.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

