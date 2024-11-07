FitLife Brands (FTLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect FitLife Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FitLife Brands stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

