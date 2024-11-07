First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 10,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 7.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

