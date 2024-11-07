First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 10,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
