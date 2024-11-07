First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.97 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 35693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
