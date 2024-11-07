First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.97 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 35693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 137.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

