First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 47,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 28,194 shares.The stock last traded at $110.60 and had previously closed at $109.89.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.