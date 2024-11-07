First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.50. 806,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average session volume of 100,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $566.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 84.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

