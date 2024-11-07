First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$20.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FM. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

TSE:FM opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.30. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$20.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

