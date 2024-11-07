First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.
First National Bank Alaska Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
