First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. First Busey makes up 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of First Busey worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.