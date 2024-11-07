Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $63.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

