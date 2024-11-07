Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases 417 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

