Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
TLT opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
