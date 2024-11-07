Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $4.31 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

