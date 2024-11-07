Financial Services Advisory Inc Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up 3.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 2.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $208,000.

FJUL stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

