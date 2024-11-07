Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.